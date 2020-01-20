Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $41.28 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

