TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

