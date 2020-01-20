TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TEGNA to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TGNA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

