Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDY stock opened at $376.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $380.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.37.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

