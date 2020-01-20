Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Tellurian stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

