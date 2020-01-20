Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON TEG opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 million and a PE ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.06.

In related news, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £267,000 ($351,223.36). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31). Insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000 over the last quarter.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

