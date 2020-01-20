Teradyne (TER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

