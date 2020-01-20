Tesco (LON:TSCO) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 236 ($3.10).

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.25) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

