Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.88

Press coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.78.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $510.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $547.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

