TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TESS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 1.16.

TESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

