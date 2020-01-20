Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

