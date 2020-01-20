The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $38,130.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock worth $1,184,397. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

