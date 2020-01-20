The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital cut The Sage Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 674.50 ($8.87).

SGE stock opened at GBX 734.20 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.04. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total value of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last three months.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

