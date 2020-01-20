TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXMD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $645.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

