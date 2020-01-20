TIM Participacoes SA Plans — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TSU)

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

TIM Participacoes has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TIM Participacoes has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TIM Participacoes to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

