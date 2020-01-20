Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Tiptree stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $272.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $189.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

