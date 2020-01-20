Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tivity Health by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tivity Health by 16,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

