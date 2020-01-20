TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ (TCON) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCON. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

