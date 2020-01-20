TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAC. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

