Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.19

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of 2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TM stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.22.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

