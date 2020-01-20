TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.41 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

