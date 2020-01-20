TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded TUI AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

TUIFY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.83. TUI AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.70.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

