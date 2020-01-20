Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Downgraded to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tullow Oil to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 53.36 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.23. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

