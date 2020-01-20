Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TOUR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuniu by 174.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 380,893 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,995,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 128,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

