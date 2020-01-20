U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

Shares of USB opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

