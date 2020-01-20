UBS Group Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.42 ($43.52).

Shares of OSR opened at €45.85 ($53.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.55. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

