UBS Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RWE. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($34.42).

RWE opened at €30.76 ($35.77) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.14. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

