UBS Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIE. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.82 ($147.47).

SIE stock opened at €116.40 ($135.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.15. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

