UBS Group Reiterates €153.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €153.00 ($177.91) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.92 ($165.03).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €136.78 ($159.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.83. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

