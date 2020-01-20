UBS Group Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.93 ($24.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

