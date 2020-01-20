UBS Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of KRN opened at €68.80 ($80.00) on Thursday. Krones has a 52 week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52 week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.70.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

