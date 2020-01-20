UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

VOD stock opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

