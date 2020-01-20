UDR, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,386,000 after acquiring an additional 786,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,841,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 25.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,033,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 408,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

