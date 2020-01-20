Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

