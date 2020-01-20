Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.63.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.