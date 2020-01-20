UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

