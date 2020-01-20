Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million.

NYSE:AUB opened at $36.80 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

