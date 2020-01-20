United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

