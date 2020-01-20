United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCBI opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

