United Internet’s (UTDI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($44.83).

ETR UTDI opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Thursday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €37.25 ($43.31). The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

