United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UU stock opened at GBX 997.60 ($13.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 924.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.64. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.