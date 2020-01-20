UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH opened at $298.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

