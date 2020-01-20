Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY opened at $21.35 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $233.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.