Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $79.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the lowest is $79.36 million. Upwork posted sales of $67.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $301.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.33 million to $301.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.22. Upwork has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

