Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 915,970 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

