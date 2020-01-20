US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $91.22 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

