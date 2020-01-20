VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sonde Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 1.39 $98.23 million $0.63 3.97 Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Sonde Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Sonde Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 13.27% 29.02% 16.83% Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonde Resources has a beta of 43.05, meaning that its share price is 4,205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.