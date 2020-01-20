Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.