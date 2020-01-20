ValuEngine Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Sell

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.07 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

