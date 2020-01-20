ValuEngine Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.08.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

